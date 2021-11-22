Advertisement

Windy travel weather ahead

South winds for Tuesday, then a north wind midweek
Tuesday travel weather looks good for most areas.
Tuesday travel weather looks good for most areas.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Biggest travel concerns for the Plains leading up to Thanksgiving will be strong Kansas winds Tuesday and Wednesday. Warmer temperatures are expected Tuesday with a south breeze, but as a cold front moves in midweek, a shift to north winds will cool temperatures down.

Highs Tuesday will be a mix of 60s and 70s with sunshine throughout the day. Strongest winds will be focused along and east of a Hays to Dodge City line. The wind will likely remain gusty around Wichita Tuesday night.

Wednesday will have the cold front moving across the area, with shifting winds to the north. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s midweek, but some very chilly weather is waiting for Thanksgiving Day. Look for afternoon temperatures to be in the 40s on the holiday with mainly sunny skies.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Sunny and windy. Wind: SE/S 20-30; gusty. High: 68.

Tomorrow Night: Turning mostly cloudy. Wind. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 49.

Wed: High: 63 Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 47 Low: 32 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 56 Low: 37 Sunny.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 36 Sunny.

