Advertisement

Child hurt in Wis. parade crash dies from injuries, death toll up to 6

A woman who did not want to be identified cries at a memorial in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov....
A woman who did not want to be identified cries at a memorial in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. She had a daughter who marched in the parade and witnessed the incident. On Sunday an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade killing five people and injuring several more. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wisc. (AP KWCH) - Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged a man with intentional homicide in the deaths of five people who were killed when an SUV was driven into a Christmas parade. Prosecutors say a sixth person, a child, has died and additional charges are pending. Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the crash Sunday in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb. He made his initial court appearance Tuesday. The city’s livestream video and bystander video captured the chaotic scene when an SUV sped along the parade route and then into the crowd. Authorities say 62 people were injured, including many children. Several remain in critical condition. Conviction on first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence..

Milwaukee station WDJT, sourcing a GoFundMe page, identifies the sixth death as 8-year-old Jackson Sparks.

The GoFundMe page said Jackson and his 12-year-old brother, Tucker, were injured in the parade. Monday, the page said Jackson “needs a miracle” after undergoing brain surgery Sunday evening. In an update Tuesday, an update from the page’s organizer said Sparks’ parents “would like to thank everyone for your prayers and amazing support during this difficult time.”

The update said Tucker is continuing to recover at the hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT presence in east Wichita
Scene clear in E Wichita standoff; no suspects found
In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at...
Kan. governor signs bill pushing back against federal COVID vaccine mandates into law
The Wichita Police Department shared surveillance photos of a man suspected of stabbing a woman...
Arrest made in weekend stabbing of 22-year-old woman
Coach makes plea to parents as ref shortage could impact season
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

People gather in Waukesha's Cutler Park for a candlelight vigil for those affected by the...
‘Glue me back together’: Online pleas to aid Waukesha parade victims
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
President, VP and spouses help food kitchen for holiday
The Biden administration is tapping into the nation's oil reserves to try to eliviate...
Biden administration tries to drive down gas prices
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Man charged with 5 homicide counts in deadly Waukesha crash that killed 6