Advertisement

Cold front on the way - still windy

Shifting winds will bring some chilly weather in time for Thanksgiving
Chilly changes in time for the holiday
Chilly changes in time for the holiday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front on the way Wednesday will bring shifting winds and some chilly weather heading into Thanksgiving. Much of the state will still have wind gusts above 30 mph, but it will still be a rather mild afternoon.

Morning temperatures will be in the 30s and despite the cold front arriving during the day, highs will still reach the 50s and 60s. A shift to northerly winds will happen throughout the day, bringing in the colder temperatures. Gusty winds will continue into Wednesday night, before starting to back off Thanksgiving morning.

Thanksgiving will have morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s, and highs that will be in the upper 40s with sunny skies. The wind will be backing down rather quickly during the day.

Expect more mild weather to return heading into the final weekend of November.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, continued windy. Wind: S/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 66.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 15-30; gusty. Low: 32.

Thu: High: 47 Turning sunny.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 28 Sunny.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 35 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 59 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 65 Low: 38 Sunny.

Tue: High: 62 Low: 39 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT presence in east Wichita
Scene clear in E Wichita standoff; no suspects found
In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at...
Kan. governor signs bill pushing back against federal COVID vaccine mandates into law
The Wichita Police Department shared surveillance photos of a man suspected of stabbing a woman...
Arrest made in weekend stabbing of 22-year-old woman
Coach makes plea to parents as ref shortage could impact season
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

near record warmth
Windy and warmer weather today
Tuesday travel weather looks good for most areas.
Windy travel weather ahead
what's next
Cold Monday morning but a milder afternoon
3 day forecast for Wichita.
Warming trend to start the week