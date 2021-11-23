Cold front on the way - still windy

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front on the way Wednesday will bring shifting winds and some chilly weather heading into Thanksgiving. Much of the state will still have wind gusts above 30 mph, but it will still be a rather mild afternoon.

Morning temperatures will be in the 30s and despite the cold front arriving during the day, highs will still reach the 50s and 60s. A shift to northerly winds will happen throughout the day, bringing in the colder temperatures. Gusty winds will continue into Wednesday night, before starting to back off Thanksgiving morning.

Thanksgiving will have morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s, and highs that will be in the upper 40s with sunny skies. The wind will be backing down rather quickly during the day.

Expect more mild weather to return heading into the final weekend of November.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds; windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, continued windy. Wind: S/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 66.

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 15-30; gusty. Low: 32.

Thu: High: 47 Turning sunny.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 28 Sunny.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 35 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 59 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 65 Low: 38 Sunny.

Tue: High: 62 Low: 39 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.