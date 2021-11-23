Advertisement

Derby students make doormats out of old Panther Stadium turf

Two student athletes from Derby High School are selling floormats made from turf of the former Panther Stadium.(Photo posted by Jaime Burget in the Derby, KS Chatter Facebook group)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As they look to bring home their school’s fourth consecutive state championship Saturday, Derby High School football players are undertaking a holiday project to help children in need.

Two student athletes named Leshaon and Garret are behind the effort, selling doormats made from the turf of the former Panther Stadium. The players are using some of their earnings to buy toys for the “Toys for Tots” program. If you’d like to buy one of the mats from players, you can send an email to sportsmats2023@gmail.com or call, 316-719-0053 or 850-240-9743.

