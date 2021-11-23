Derby students make doormats out of old Panther Stadium turf

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As they look to bring home their school’s fourth consecutive state championship Saturday, Derby High School football players are undertaking a holiday project to help children in need.

Two student athletes named Leshaon and Garret are behind the effort, selling doormats made from the turf of the former Panther Stadium. The players are using some of their earnings to buy toys for the “Toys for Tots” program. If you’d like to buy one of the mats from players, you can send an email to sportsmats2023@gmail.com or call, 316-719-0053 or 850-240-9743.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.