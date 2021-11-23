Advertisement

Holiday travel picking back up across the U.S.

Thanksgiving is here and millions of Americans are heading out to spend the holiday with family...
Thanksgiving is here and millions of Americans are heading out to spend the holiday with family and friends.
By KOCO Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KOCO) - Thanksgiving is here and millions of Americans are heading out to spend the holiday with family and friends, but analysts are saying travel numbers are high.

It’s a time for family and for many it’s simply a time for travel. And this year will be a busy one.

“It’s crazy. You just gotta arrive early,” says holiday traveler Lori Knighton.

This year, airports are seeing traveler numbers similar to those from before the pandemic.

On Friday, TSA screened more than 2.2 million people and on Saturday, more than 2 million people.

“Orlando was very busy. Lots of people lots of traffic but, you know, it’s like pre-pandemic,” Knighton said.

Holiday traveler Rex Allen pointed out the safety and precautions travelers must be prepared for this season.

“We’ve tried to take all the precautions and prepare the way they tell you to. That’s all you can do and hope for the best,” Allen said.

On the road, AAA says more people are traveling this year, but the majority are deciding to stay home.

