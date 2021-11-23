Kansas sheriff revives search for Enterprise man missing nearly 3 years

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office hopes reviving a nearly three-year-old missing persons case will lead them to a missing Enterprise, Kansas, man.

Sheriff Jerry Davis says Alex Michael Head was last seen January 14, 2019 in Dickinson Co., and reported missing on January 19, 2019.

At the time he was 34 years old.

Davis said since then, efforts to locate Head have been unsuccessful.

Officials say at the time of his disappearance he was driving a silver 2003 Dodge Durango with a United States Air Force decal on the rear window.

Alex Head was last seen driving this 2003 Dodge Durango on Jan. 14, 2019, possibly towards Salina. (Dickinson Co. Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on Alex Head’s whereabouts, or the location of the vehicle he was in is asked to contact the Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office at (785) 263-4041

Anonymous tips may also be left with the Dickinson Co. Crimes Stoppers at (800) 5DK-TIPS, or online.

