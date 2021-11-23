In a month and a half, two pedestrians hit outside of Arrowhead Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - “I never expected something like that to happen,” said Samantha Nelsen, daughter of victim.

Samantha Nelsen is the daughter of CD Nelsen. He’s the second person this season to be struck by a car while walking around Arrowhead Stadium.

“For him to be in an accident like that, it was a pretty big shock,” said Nelsen.

Nelsen works as a driver for Showtime Transportation. On Sunday, he was driving tailgaters to and from the stadium. Nelsen is unsure why her father was walking through a parking lot near Dubiner Circle and Royal Way, where he was hit.

“The first thing I thought was, is he conscience or responsive,” said Nelsen. “That was our biggest concern Is he wake or is he going to be okay?”

Nelsen said her father is already planning his return to work. This accident comes 42 days after Wichita man, Steven Hickle, was killed in a hit-and-run near the stadium. Hickle was killed on October 10th, both in completely different gameday conditions. Nelsen was struck at the start of the game on a clear, sunny day by a Chrysler Sedan.

While Hickle was ran over near Blue Ridge Cutoff and 43rd street around halftime on a rainy night, almost a mile on the other side of Arrowhead Stadium.

“The fact that this has happened twice. It’s not okay. I’m devastated for the other person, the other family,” said Nelsen.

Police are still looking for the drivers involved in the Hickle hit-and-run.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.