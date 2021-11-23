Police ask for help identifying bank robber

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department needs your help identifying this individual, suspected in an attempted bank robbery Nov. 19 in the 2000 block of N Broadway.

Can you identify? The Wichita Police Department needs your help identifying the pictured individual, suspected in an... Posted by Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

The suspect was wearing blue denim jeans, a black sweatshirt, a black stocking cap, sunglasses, Velcro-strapped shoes and a black mask.

If you know who this person is, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111. If your tip leads to his arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

