Police ask for help identifying bank robber
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department needs your help identifying this individual, suspected in an attempted bank robbery Nov. 19 in the 2000 block of N Broadway.
The suspect was wearing blue denim jeans, a black sweatshirt, a black stocking cap, sunglasses, Velcro-strapped shoes and a black mask.
If you know who this person is, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111. If your tip leads to his arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.
