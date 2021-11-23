Sedgwick County hospitals report new spike in COVID-19 patients

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After week of reporting few patients, Sedgwick County hospitals are care for more people with COVID-19. The county updated its hospitalization numbers Monday, showing 135 patients now in area hospitals with COVID-19. And as Eyewitness News learned, some Wichita hospitals are diverting patients again, as for the first time in months, hospitals are scrambling to find beds for patients because of the recent surge.

Monday night, Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Elliott broke down what hospitals are facing with infectious diseases specialist Dr. Tom Moore with Wesley Medical Center.

Caroline: Last week we’ve seen COVID patients go from 97 to 135 in Sedgwick County. We’re bringing on Dr. Moore now to help us understand this spike that hospitals are seeing right now. Dr. Moore, thank you so much for joining us.

Dr. Moore: Thank you for having me. This is a very bad trend if this surge continues we’re going to be right back where we where we started we’re gonna be we’re gonna have some problems getting people in the hospital we’re already starting to see that where we have some people having to go on to having hospitals go on version and people who have had COVID go to other hospitals in other cities.

Caroline: Last week. You mentioned that for the first time you are seeing more vaccinated patients going to the hospital. It sounds like some of these patients are needing a booster shot and they’re waiting too long.

Dr. Moore: Yeah, we are starting to see some people who have had the full the two doses of vaccine or the one dose of Johnson Johnson, but their community, they got the vaccine earlier in the year and so now their immunity is beginning to wane. So we’re seeing a number of cases going up at the same time that we’re at a point where we really can’t handle the surge very well.

Caroline: And Dr. Moore, we’re seeing this surge right before Thanksgiving and time where so many families across Kansas are preparing to get together again. What’s your message to those families?

Dr. Moore: My message is that if you’re going to spend Thanksgiving with your family members, enjoy yourself if it’s a small group together. Great, have a have a lovely time, but please get vaccinated. If you’re not vaccinated, get your vaccine if you have been vaccinated but haven’t had your booster get your booster.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.