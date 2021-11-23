Advertisement

Thunderbirds to headline 2022 McConnell Air Show

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds do a flyover before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona...
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds do a flyover before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline first McConnell Air Force Base air show in four years this fall. They’ll be joined by a variety of civilian and military static aircraft, including the KC-135 Stratotanker and KC-46A Pegasus throughout the two-day show Sept. 24-25, 2022.

In addition to the aircraft on exhibit, the extensive ramp display will include numerous types of military ground transport vehicles and dozens of assorted vendors and agents from various institutions, organizations and associations.

“With the community, this builds that working relationship because we’re going to need a lot of support from the community to put this on,” Air Show Director Maj. Steven Zumwalde said. “It shows how much the community supports McConnell being here, and how supportive we are to each other.”

