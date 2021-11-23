Advertisement

Valley Center man sentenced to probation for crash that killed off-duty officer, officer’s son

Stacy Woodson and his son, Braeden, died in April 2018 when a man's pickup hit their motorcycle.
Stacy Woodson and his son, Braeden, died in April 2018 when a man's pickup hit their motorcycle.(Family of Stacy Woodson)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Valley Center man, charged in the 2018 deaths of an off-duty Wichita police officer and his son, is sentenced to probation. In September, James Dalrymple pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence for the crash that killed Stacy Woodson and his 10-year-old son, Braeden.

Investigators said Dalrymple was driving a pickup north on 167th Street West in Sedgwick County when he pulled out in front of a motorcycle headed east on 21st Street North. Woodson and his son were on that motorcycle.

An affidavit said Dalrymple was under the influence of alcohol when the crash happened a little after 8 p.m. on April 27, 2018.

Our news partners at KFDI report from a Sedgwick County District Court judge during a sentencing hearing that defense attorneys and prosecutors agreed to 36 months probation, and if Dalrymple violates the probation, he could get up to 112 months in prison.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT presence in east Wichita
Scene clear in E Wichita standoff; no suspects found
In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at...
Kan. governor signs bill pushing back against federal COVID vaccine mandates into law
The Wichita Police Department shared surveillance photos of a man suspected of stabbing a woman...
Arrest made in weekend stabbing of 22-year-old woman
Coach makes plea to parents as ref shortage could impact season
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

A woman who did not want to be identified cries at a memorial in Waukesha, Wis., Tuesday, Nov....
Child hurt in Wis. parade crash dies from injuries, death toll up to 6
police lights
Man run over by Kiowa County deputy fatally shot by KC police
In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at...
Kelly signs special session bill into law
Suspect in Nov. 19 bank robbery
Police ask for help identifying attempted bank robber