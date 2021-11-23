Valley Center man sentenced to probation for crash that killed off-duty officer, officer’s son

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Valley Center man, charged in the 2018 deaths of an off-duty Wichita police officer and his son, is sentenced to probation. In September, James Dalrymple pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence for the crash that killed Stacy Woodson and his 10-year-old son, Braeden.

Investigators said Dalrymple was driving a pickup north on 167th Street West in Sedgwick County when he pulled out in front of a motorcycle headed east on 21st Street North. Woodson and his son were on that motorcycle.

An affidavit said Dalrymple was under the influence of alcohol when the crash happened a little after 8 p.m. on April 27, 2018.

Our news partners at KFDI report from a Sedgwick County District Court judge during a sentencing hearing that defense attorneys and prosecutors agreed to 36 months probation, and if Dalrymple violates the probation, he could get up to 112 months in prison.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.