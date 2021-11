Week of November 22: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Incident Management Specialist | Kansas Turnpike Authority | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11665580 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: HR Generalist, Audit Clerk, IT Systems Manager, Senior Programmer Analyst, and PT Toll Collector

TUESDAY: Manufacturing Associate-Direct Hire (2nd Shift) | The Arnold Group | Maize | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11695604 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Debur Tech, Customer Service Rep, Warehouse Worker and Call Center Operator

WEDNESDAY: State Assistant Service Officer | Wichita VARO - Department of Kansas VFW | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11705523

THURSDAY: CNA Certified Nursing Assistant | Via Christi Village/Ascension Living | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11684746

FRIDAY: Fitter/Welder (1st or 2nd Shift) | Valmont Newmark | El Dorado | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11665574 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Straightener Operator and Quality Inspector

