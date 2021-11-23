Where’s Shane? Peace, Love & Pie

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Stressing out a bit for the ol’ Thanksgiving meal? We’ve got you covered on Eyewitness News This Morning! We’re out with the food experts until Thanksgiving Day giving you the tips on everything from sides to pies to the bird itself!

This morning we’re out at Peace Love & Pie to get the info on desserts! We’ll be getting a behind the scenes look at the craziness that is the days before Thanksgiving for pie makers, and also the tips you need to make sure your pie is a little slice of heaven! You can find more info on Peace Love & Pie at www.andpie.shop.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.