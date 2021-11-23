Advertisement

Wichita police release footage of suspect in weekend stabbing

The Wichita Police Department shared surveillance photos of a man suspected of stabbing a woman...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department reached out to the public Monday evening in connection with an overnight stabbing in downtown Wichita that left a 22-year-old woman injured. Police said the reported aggravated battery incident happened late Sunday night.

At about midnight, WPD officers responded to a stabbing in the 100 block of North St. Francis. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman with a stab wound to her abdomen. An ambulance took her to a local hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

“The investigation revealed the victim was walking to her vehicle and was approached and stabbed by a suspect, who fled northbound through the alley,” police said.

Anyone with information on a possible suspect or what happened should call the WPD Investigation Section at 316-268- 4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, See Something Say Something 316 519-2282.

