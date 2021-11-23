Advertisement

Windy and warmer weather today

near record warmth
near record warmth(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a seasonably cold morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures 30s. Later today under a sunny sky, temperatures will soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s, or 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

The breeze is back today, and it will stick around through Thanksgiving. A south wind, occasionally gusty to near 40 mph today and Wednesday will switch to the north on Wednesday night ushering cooler temperatures on Thursday.

No travel troubles are expected as we toward the holiday. However, a fast-moving storm system may bring some light rain to the Wichita area on Wednesday night and farther south/east roads will be wet across Oklahoma into Thanksgiving.

After a dry and cooler holiday, Black Friday and the following weekend will remain dry with warmer temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 68.

Tonight: Windy with increasing clouds. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, continued windy. Wind: S/N 15-30; gusty. High: 63.

Thu: Low: 33. High: 47. Becoming sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Fri: Low: 28. High: 60. Sunny and milder.

Sat: Low: 35. High: 64. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 37. High: 58. Sunny, a bit cooler.

Mon: Low: 36. High: 63. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Kansas man's funeral celebrated in a different way
Kansas man’s death honored by town with parade
The Wichita Police Department shared surveillance photos of a man suspected of stabbing a woman...
Wichita police release footage of suspect in weekend stabbing
Members of the Kansas Legislature met at the Statehouse on Friday to discuss a special session...
KS lawmakers pass bill addressing federal COVID vaccine mandates, governor to sign
Coach makes plea to parents as ref shortage could impact season

Latest News

Tuesday travel weather looks good for most areas.
Windy travel weather ahead
what's next
Cold Monday morning but a milder afternoon
3 day forecast for Wichita.
Warming trend to start the week
Hello sunshine- warming trend on the way.
Warming trend ahead of Thanksgiving cold front