Windy and warmer weather today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a seasonably cold morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures 30s. Later today under a sunny sky, temperatures will soar into the upper 60s and lower 70s, or 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

The breeze is back today, and it will stick around through Thanksgiving. A south wind, occasionally gusty to near 40 mph today and Wednesday will switch to the north on Wednesday night ushering cooler temperatures on Thursday.

No travel troubles are expected as we toward the holiday. However, a fast-moving storm system may bring some light rain to the Wichita area on Wednesday night and farther south/east roads will be wet across Oklahoma into Thanksgiving.

After a dry and cooler holiday, Black Friday and the following weekend will remain dry with warmer temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 68.

Tonight: Windy with increasing clouds. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, continued windy. Wind: S/N 15-30; gusty. High: 63.

Thu: Low: 33. High: 47. Becoming sunny, breezy, and cooler.

Fri: Low: 28. High: 60. Sunny and milder.

Sat: Low: 35. High: 64. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 37. High: 58. Sunny, a bit cooler.

Mon: Low: 36. High: 63. Mostly sunny and breezy.

