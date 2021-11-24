Advertisement

Brief Thanksgiving chill, then warmer

The holiday will be colder, but it quickly turns around Friday
After a chilly Thanksgiving, things will warm up quickly.
After a chilly Thanksgiving, things will warm up quickly.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Brisk north winds will usher in much chillier weather for the holiday, but the Kansas wind will finally take a break for a change. We will have good travel weather as well.

Low temperatures Thursday morning will be down in the 20s and low 30s with clear skies. Expect much less wind and with sunshine, highs will only reach the mid and upper 40s.

The wind will turn back to the west/southwest on Friday, and despite the cold start to the day, highs will rebound into the 60s for the afternoon.

There will be no rain all the way through the weekend, so travel weather looks good for Kansas and surrounding areas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds; breezy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Sunny and chilly. Wind: N 10-15. High: 47.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 26

Fri: High: 62 Sunny and warmer.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 35 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 32 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 65 Low: 38 Sunny.

Tue: High: 67 Low: 39 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 38 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT presence in east Wichita
Scene clear in E Wichita standoff; no suspects found
In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at...
Kan. governor signs bill pushing back against federal COVID vaccine mandates into law
Former KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman discusses his departure in an interview with 13 NEWS, Nov....
Dr. Lee Norman voices no regrets in discussing departure from KDHE
Motorcycle crash on Amidon
One critical in motorcycle crash
The Wichita Police Department shared surveillance photos of a man suspected of stabbing a woman...
Arrest made in weekend stabbing of 22-year-old woman

Latest News

A cooler Thanksgiving
A cold front is coming to Kansas
Chilly changes in time for the holiday
Cold front on the way - still windy
near record warmth
Windy and warmer weather today
Tuesday travel weather looks good for most areas.
Windy travel weather ahead