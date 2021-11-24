Brief Thanksgiving chill, then warmer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Brisk north winds will usher in much chillier weather for the holiday, but the Kansas wind will finally take a break for a change. We will have good travel weather as well.

Low temperatures Thursday morning will be down in the 20s and low 30s with clear skies. Expect much less wind and with sunshine, highs will only reach the mid and upper 40s.

The wind will turn back to the west/southwest on Friday, and despite the cold start to the day, highs will rebound into the 60s for the afternoon.

There will be no rain all the way through the weekend, so travel weather looks good for Kansas and surrounding areas.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Decreasing clouds; breezy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Sunny and chilly. Wind: N 10-15. High: 47.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 26

Fri: High: 62 Sunny and warmer.

Sat: High: 64 Low: 35 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 32 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 65 Low: 38 Sunny.

Tue: High: 67 Low: 39 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 58 Low: 38 Mostly sunny and breezy.

