Building You: Local lenders give advice, also hiring more loan officers

By Lily Wu
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A newly established small business is offering advice and hiring more loan officers.

JR Mortgage Group is hiring for loan officers who speak Spanish or Vietnamese.

“Somebody that has that financial background and have that kind of high level conversation with somebody. And, also somebody that is maybe very emotionally in touch, that can connect emotionally with the clients. They’re going through a very stressful time,” said Justin Rocheleau, co-owner.

Rocheleau and Ramona Chapman are the co-owners of JR Mortgage Group, near K-96 and 13th Street.

Chapman offers advice for people who want to own a home.

“Display good credit history. Also, paying down your credit cards. One thing is if you keep those credit card balances within 10 to 30 percent of the limit, that will give you the boost to your score. So, maintaining a low credit balance is always great. (And) trying to save as much as you can. Another tip would be to determine your budget before applying. So, determine what you’re comfortable spending per month,” said Chapman.

Another piece of advice is for people who are in the middle of the mortgage process.

“What you don’t realize is that when we pre-approve you, we’re taking a snapshot of all of your bills and monthly debt. If you go and add new hefty car payment, that could definitely make us not qualify or make it a little bit more difficult. So, leaving everything as is, until after closing, is best,” said Chapman.

To apply for job opportunities at JR Mortgage Group, click here.

