Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Deer breaks into Tennessee elementary school, gets stuck inside

By Michael Warrick
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) – A deer made an unannounced visit to a school in Tennessee this week. The buck crashed through an emergency exit at Westside Elementary and got stuck inside.

“When I walked in the school they said, ‘He’s really cute,’ and I said, ‘What do you mean, he?’ Thinking it was a doe, a female deer, and not a buck. Once I found out it was a buck and I saw it in the classroom, I was like, ‘This is gonna be hard,’” said Kaleb Stratton with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Stratton was called in to escort the unwanted and unharmed classmate back to the wild.

The deer probably didn’t show to the school to learn, and instead, most likely went crashing into the classroom in hot pursuit of a girlfriend since it’s mating season.

“They’re just running crazy,” Stratton explained. “It’s not just in Roberston County, it’s all over the state of Tennessee.”

The buck knocked over a few tables and chairs, but he was not injured.

He was later lured outside the building before he ran back into the woods.

Copyright 2021 WSMV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT presence in east Wichita
Scene clear in E Wichita standoff; no suspects found
In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at...
Kan. governor signs bill pushing back against federal COVID vaccine mandates into law
The Wichita Police Department shared surveillance photos of a man suspected of stabbing a woman...
Arrest made in weekend stabbing of 22-year-old woman
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Former KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman discusses his departure in an interview with 13 NEWS, Nov....
Dr. Lee Norman voices no regrets in discussing departure from KDHE

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
White House: No apparent disruption from vaccine mandate
The DART spacecraft, short for Double Asteroid Redirection Test, lifted off from Vandenberg...
NASA launches spacecraft to test asteroid defense concept
LIVE: Verdict in trial of Ahmaud Arbery's death
The buck knocked over a few tables and chairs, but he was not injured. He was later lured...
Deer breaks into Tennessee elementary school, gets stuck inside