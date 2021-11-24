Advertisement

Cheney family showing off quarter-mile light display

Chance family Christmas display
Chance family Christmas display(Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Chance Family Christmas Drive-Through opens Thanksgiving night, November 25, 2021 and is open daily through Christmas Day.

The free display is open daily to the public. The family asks that visitors bring non-perishable food items to benefit Union Rescue Mission and the Cheney Emergency Fund Food Pantry. An on-site collection bin is provided if no attendant is available.

The owner, Marty Chance of Cheney, hand-designed and constructed the quarter-mile-long display. Features include large scenes such as church and carolers 26 feet wide and 17 feet tall, a Santa Claus and reindeer display that is 20 feet high and 50 feet long, and a 25x14-foot fountain display of an ice skater.

Chance has been hand designing these displays for several years as a hobby. He said he wanted turn it into an opportunity to bring a little Christmas joy to the community and provide a place to collect food items benefiting two charities.

