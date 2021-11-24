A cold front is coming to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is an unseasonably mild morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s. However, a brisk breeze from the south is making it feel a few degrees cooler.

Despite a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures will top-out in the lower to middle 60s this afternoon keeping us above average for late November. However, a cold front will bring an end to the warm spell and Thanksgiving will be much cooler with highs in the 40s.

No major travel troubles are expected today or tomorrow, though some rain is possible to likely across southeast Kansas this evening. In the Wichita area, roads may briefly turn wet as a few showers pass through the city.

After a dry and cooler Thanksgiving, Black Friday and the upcoming weekend will remain rain-free with warmer temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Wind: S/NW 15-25; gusty. High: 66.

Tonight: Evening sprinkles, then blustery with clearing skies. Wind: N 15-30; gusty. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Becoming sunny and cooler. Wind: N 10-20. High: 47.

Fri: Low: 28. High: 62. Sunny and milder.

Sat: Low: 35. High: 64. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 34. High: 59. Sunny, a bit cooler.

Mon: Low: 38. High: 65. Sunny and mild.

Tue: Low: 39. High: 66. Mostly sunny, continued mild.

