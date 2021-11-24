Deer spotted with bucket on head is finally free

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mission complete. A deer, struggling for days with a clear bucket stuck on its head is finally free.

Over the last several days, people spotted the animal in a west Wichita park. With the bucket on its head, the young doe couldn’t eat or drink. This elevated the concern of those who wanted to help, but had trouble reaching the animal. Tuesday night, a group worked together to rescue the deer.

A warm, clear November night at Pawnee Prairie Park provided perfect conditions for a rescue mission.

Over the past four days, Jessica Nevil was one of several people searching Pawnee Prairie Park for the doe in dire need of help.

“I love animals. I have a super soft spot in my heart for all animals,” she said.

For hours Tuesday night, she searched for the deer -- seen by many in the area over the last few days -- with a plastic container stuck over its head. Hours passed with no sighting, but as darkness fell, Nevil spotted the doe, attempting to drink from a pond before she took off.

Braxton Kuffler saw a Facebook post about the deer and decided to put his roping skills to the test.

“She hasn’t ate or drank in five days is what the people around here said,” he said of his desire to help.

As it became too dark to see, the group spotted the doe one more time briefly before she escaped into the night. The group promised the wouldn’t give up until she was safe, and that’s exactly what they did.

Hours after dark, the group was able to corral the doe into a yard and wrestle the container off her head. The rescuers said they hope this is a reminder to make sure you properly dispose of your trash.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.