Advertisement

Female senators urge Biden to protect Afghan women and girls

“They are in jeopardy. We need to protect them,” the senators say.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a bipartisan effort, all 24 female senators of the United States Congress are asking President Joe Biden in a letter to protect the rights of Afghan women and girls.

The letter comes in the wake of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Since August, activists say young girls have been sold or married off to older men so their families can buy food.

“Girls are considered to be a source of income for the most uneducated, poor families across the provinces,” said Yalda Afif, a program manager at HIAS.

Afif, a native of Afghanistan, works for the nonpartisan refugee protection organization in its New York office.

She said that in recent months, Afghanistan under the Taliban’s rule has back-peddled on its treatment of women and girls, dismantling the progress that has been made in the past two decades.

“They deny women and girls an education beyond sixth grade,” said Afif.

In the wake of this, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is leading an effort in the Senate along with Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California.).

“They are in jeopardy,” said Ernst. “We need to protect them.”

Ernst explained what she wants to see the Biden administration do.

“They need to enter into those deliberations with the Taliban government,” she said.

Ernst said so far, the Biden administration hasn’t done that.

As far as Congress is concerned, Ernst said lawmakers can continue to work on evacuating Afghan evacuees and special immigrant visas while working to protect the Afghan citizens that remain under the Taliban’s rule.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau reached to the White House for comment on this story, and we are still waiting for a response.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Related Stories
Afghans find refuge on-base in America
Afghans find refuge on-base in America
Senator Ron Johnson says Afghanistan withdrawal ‘an unmitigated disaster’
Top military officials publicly testify "there were concerns."

Most Read

SWAT presence in east Wichita
Scene clear in E Wichita standoff; no suspects found
In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at...
Kan. governor signs bill pushing back against federal COVID vaccine mandates into law
The Wichita Police Department shared surveillance photos of a man suspected of stabbing a woman...
Arrest made in weekend stabbing of 22-year-old woman
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Former KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman discusses his departure in an interview with 13 NEWS, Nov....
Dr. Lee Norman voices no regrets in discussing departure from KDHE

Latest News

In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at...
Kan. governor signs bill pushing back against federal COVID vaccine mandates into law
Sen. Gene Suellentrop began his jail sentence Thursday.
Sen. Gene Suellentrop begins sentence for drunk driving
FILE - Gov. Laura Kelly stands during inaugural ceremonies on the Statehouse steps in Topeka,...
New poll finds 54% of Kansas registered voters approve of Gov. Kelly’s work
Members of the Kansas Legislature met at the Statehouse on Friday to discuss a special session...
Special session addressing federal mandates starts Monday in Topeka
Photos show the ever-changing mood of the Kansas Statehouse in downtown Topeka.
Kan. lawmakers condemn Holocaust comparisons to vaccine mandates