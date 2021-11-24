Fire displaces some tenants at SE Wichita apartment complex

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Tuesday evening fire in southeast Wichita displaced some residents at an apartment complex on South Rock Road.

Wichita fire crews spotted smoke and flames coming from the building when they arrived at the scene a little before 6:30 p.m. at the Club at Cherry Hills Apartments complex near Pawnee and Rock Road. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but not before it damaged several units.

No one was seriously injured. Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

