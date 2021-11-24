Advertisement

Fire displaces some tenants at SE Wichita apartment complex

Fire to the Cherry Hills apartment complex near Pawnee and Rock Road displaced some residents...
Fire to the Cherry Hills apartment complex near Pawnee and Rock Road displaced some residents Tuesday night, Nov. 23.(Zeb Campbell)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Tuesday evening fire in southeast Wichita displaced some residents at an apartment complex on South Rock Road.

Wichita fire crews spotted smoke and flames coming from the building when they arrived at the scene a little before 6:30 p.m. at the Club at Cherry Hills Apartments complex near Pawnee and Rock Road. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but not before it damaged several units.

No one was seriously injured. Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

