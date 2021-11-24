Advertisement

Man injured in northeast Wichita shooting

One man was hospitalized with injuries in a shooting reported Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 24, in...
One man was hospitalized with injuries in a shooting reported Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 24, in the 2600 block of East Shadybrook, in Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting in northeast Wichita that left one man seriously injured. That man was taken a local hospital from the scene of the shooting in a neighborhood in the 2600 block of East Shadybrook, not from the Wichita State University campus.

A little after 4 p.m., neighbors in the area reported hearing gunshots and found a man lying in the street. When police arrived, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. Early in the investigation, police haven’t made an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information should call 911.

