Micaela Spencer sentenced in 2019 revenge murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Micaela Spencer, convicted in September of a 2019 murder of her former stepfather, was sentenced to 50 years to life for first-degree murder. Spencer also received nearly four years for two theft charges and six months for the sale of sexual relations.

The sentences will run concurrently, so her total sentence is the “hard 50.” She’ll be required to register as a sex offender upon her release.

In May 2019, police responded to a report of a stolen pull-behind RV and vehicle and found William Callison dead inside the vehicle from multiple stab wounds. An affidavit released later that year said Spencer and her boyfriend, Royce Thomas, planned a revenge plot for sexual abuse by Callison of Spencer and her siblings.

Thomas and Spencer said their plan was to get high on methamphetamine before killing Callison. Spencer lured Callison to the RV by offering sex and $45 worth of marijuana.

Thomas was sentenced in August to 54 years and five months in prison.

