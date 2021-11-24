Advertisement

Micaela Spencer sentenced in 2019 revenge murder

(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Micaela Spencer, convicted in September of a 2019 murder of her former stepfather, was sentenced to 50 years to life for first-degree murder. Spencer also received nearly four years for two theft charges and six months for the sale of sexual relations.

The sentences will run concurrently, so her total sentence is the “hard 50.” She’ll be required to register as a sex offender upon her release.

In May 2019, police responded to a report of a stolen pull-behind RV and vehicle and found William Callison dead inside the vehicle from multiple stab wounds. An affidavit released later that year said Spencer and her boyfriend, Royce Thomas, planned a revenge plot for sexual abuse by Callison of Spencer and her siblings.

Thomas and Spencer said their plan was to get high on methamphetamine before killing Callison. Spencer lured Callison to the RV by offering sex and $45 worth of marijuana.

Thomas was sentenced in August to 54 years and five months in prison.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT presence in east Wichita
Scene clear in E Wichita standoff; no suspects found
In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at...
Kan. governor signs bill pushing back against federal COVID vaccine mandates into law
The Wichita Police Department shared surveillance photos of a man suspected of stabbing a woman...
Arrest made in weekend stabbing of 22-year-old woman
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Former KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman discusses his departure in an interview with 13 NEWS, Nov....
Dr. Lee Norman voices no regrets in discussing departure from KDHE

Latest News

Motorcycle crash on Amidon
One critical in motorcycle crash
A judge has freed Kevin Strickland, a Kansas City man who spent over 40 years in prison for a...
Judge exonerates Missouri man convicted in 3 killings
Dollar Tree
Rising costs create ongoing challenges for businesses, concerns for consumers
Deer with bucket on head
Volunteers rescue deer with head stuck in bucket