Millions of Americans hit road, board planes for Thanksgiving

Drivers from across the U.S. passed through the Belle Plaine Travel and Information Center on...
By Grant DeMars
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With Thanksgiving Thursday, millions of Americans are hitting the road or boarding a plane to visit families. AAA (Triple-A) is expecting about 500,000 Kansans to travel by car this year. That’s not including people from other states driving to or through the state.

At the Belle Plaine travel center off the Kansas Turnpike Wednesday, the gas pumps were busy and a line for food was long. Travelers said despite the number of people out, they’re excited to celebrate the holiday, especially since health guidelines kept many families from gathering last year. Passing through the travel center south of Wichita Wednesday were drivers from states across the country including Texas nd Montana.

At the travel center, a man named Ron form San Antonio talked about his trip up to that point, just a few hours out form his destination in Omaha.

“Texas was real busy because of construction and stuff, but once we got into Oklahoma, it was pretty good,” he said. “Now Kanas is excellent.”

Others decided to fly into Wichita and drive the relatively short distance to get tot their destination. This included a traveler from Missoula, Montana to Enid, Okla. who reported flights being on time. The traveler cited a decision to leave Tuesday as a factor in the fortunate experienced that didn’t involve too large of crowds or delays.

Gas prices quickly made trips more expensive for drivers and flyers, but those who spoke with Eyewitness News said the extra cost is worth it to see family and friends, some for the first time in more than a year.

