One critical in motorcycle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his 20s is in critical condition after he crashed his motorcycle into a stop sign.

The crash happened at approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the man couldn’t maneuver a turn and lost control of his motorcycle before crashing at Amidon and Womer. Traffic on northbound Amidon was down to one lane as crews worked to clear the scene.

