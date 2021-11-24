Advertisement

One critical in motorcycle crash

Motorcycle crash on Amidon
Motorcycle crash on Amidon(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man in his 20s is in critical condition after he crashed his motorcycle into a stop sign.

The crash happened at approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the man couldn’t maneuver a turn and lost control of his motorcycle before crashing at Amidon and Womer. Traffic on northbound Amidon was down to one lane as crews worked to clear the scene.

