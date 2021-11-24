Where’s Shane? Butler Culinary Arts Program

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Stressing out a bit for the ol’ Thanksgiving meal? We’ve got you covered on Eyewitness News This Morning!

We’re out with the food experts until Thanksgiving Day giving you the tips on everything from sides, to pies, to the bird itself! This morning we’re out at Andover High School cooking with Chef Luis with Butler Community College to learn everything you need to know about Thanksgiving sides!

You can find more information on Butler Community College’s culinary arts program at www.butlercc.edu/hospitality-and-culinary-arts.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.