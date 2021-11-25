185 pounds of marijuana seized in Osage County traffic stop

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Osage County Sheriff’s Office reports a drug boost stemming from a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 185 pounds of marijuana and a Milwaukee man’s arrest.

The sheriff’s office said a little after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, a deputy stopped a vehicle at milepost 160 on I-35 for a traffic violation.

“During the stop, narcotics were located,” the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle’s driver, Bounmy Phongsavat, 40, of Milwaukee, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

