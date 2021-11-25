Advertisement

Big warm up into the weekend

Post Thanksgiving travel weather looks good; not feeling like November
Warmer weather returns Friday
Warmer weather returns Friday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a cold start to the day Friday, you can expect a big change in the afternoon with sunshine and much warmer temperatures. It’s likely much of the state will have 60 degree weather by the end of the afternoon.

Skies will be clear on Friday in Kansas and surrounding areas. Lows will be in the 20s with highs in the 60s and manageable wind speeds under 20 mph.

A cold front will come through early Saturday, so winds will be turning back to the north and will gust above 25 or 30 mph. Highs will be a mix of 50s and 60s for the afternoon. There won’t be any rain to speak of throughout the weekend.

Sunday will have less wind with sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s to finish off the holiday weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Sunny and milder. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 62.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 35.

Sat: High: 64 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 68 Low: 38 Sunny.

Tue: High: 67 Low: 39 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 60 Low: 38 Sunny.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 39 Sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at supporters before boarding Air...
Former President Trump, first lady respond to Colby HS student’s handwritten letter
Moments leading up to a deadly crash in Norton County were captured on Facebook LIve.
Live video captures moments leading up to deadly crash in NW Kansas
Motorcycle crash on Amidon
One critical in motorcycle crash
(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
Micaela Spencer sentenced in 2019 revenge murder
A group freed a doe with a plastic bucket stuck on its head in a west Wichita park.
Deer spotted with bucket on head is finally free

Latest News

wardrobe watch
Blue skies but a chilly Thanksgiving
After a chilly Thanksgiving, things will warm up quickly.
Brief Thanksgiving chill, then warmer
A cooler Thanksgiving
A cold front is coming to Kansas
Chilly changes in time for the holiday
Cold front on the way - still windy