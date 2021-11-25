Big warm up into the weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a cold start to the day Friday, you can expect a big change in the afternoon with sunshine and much warmer temperatures. It’s likely much of the state will have 60 degree weather by the end of the afternoon.

Skies will be clear on Friday in Kansas and surrounding areas. Lows will be in the 20s with highs in the 60s and manageable wind speeds under 20 mph.

A cold front will come through early Saturday, so winds will be turning back to the north and will gust above 25 or 30 mph. Highs will be a mix of 50s and 60s for the afternoon. There won’t be any rain to speak of throughout the weekend.

Sunday will have less wind with sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s to finish off the holiday weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Sunny and milder. Wind: SW 10-20; gusty. High: 62.

Tomorrow Night: Clear to mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 5-15. Low: 35.

Sat: High: 64 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 57 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 68 Low: 38 Sunny.

Tue: High: 67 Low: 39 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 60 Low: 38 Sunny.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 39 Sunny.

