Blue skies but a chilly Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly start to Thanksgiving with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and 30s. However, sunshine, lighter winds, and afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s will make for a nice holiday.

Temperatures will tumble into the 20s on Friday morning, but sunshine and a breeze from the south will help afternoon highs soar into the 60s.

The upcoming weather pattern looks dry and unusually warm for a while. In fact, in addition to no meaningful risk of rain, temperatures will remain 10 to 20 degrees above average through the end of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming sunny, much cooler. Wind: N 10-20. High: 47.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Sunny and milder. Wind: S/SW 10-20. High: 62.

Sat: Low: 35. High: 64. Mostly sunny.

Sun: Low: 32. High: 59. Mostly sunny, a bit cooler.

Mon: Low: 38. High: 65. Sunny and mild.

Tue: Low: 39. High: 67. Mostly sunny, continued mild.

Wed: Low: 38. High: 60. Mostly sunny, breezy, and a bit cooler.

