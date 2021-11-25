Advertisement

Chicago mother fatally shot days after teen son’s slaying

Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday...
Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago woman has been shot and killed just steps away from a memorial to the 14-year-old son who was fatally shot over the weekend. Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday night’s shooting death of Kevin Tinker are related. Police say they have not made an arrest in either shooting that comes amid an increase in homicides both in the city at large and the Roseland neighborhood on the South Side where Tucker and her son were killed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT presence in east Wichita
Scene clear in E Wichita standoff; no suspects found
In this photo from Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during an event at...
Kan. governor signs bill pushing back against federal COVID vaccine mandates into law
Former KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman discusses his departure in an interview with 13 NEWS, Nov....
Dr. Lee Norman voices no regrets in discussing departure from KDHE
Motorcycle crash on Amidon
One critical in motorcycle crash
The Wichita Police Department shared surveillance photos of a man suspected of stabbing a woman...
Arrest made in weekend stabbing of 22-year-old woman

Latest News

Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio...
Hiker finds remains of 4th, final victim of Colorado flood
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
KS highway
Millions across U.S. traveling for Thanksgiving
On Small Business Saturday, one local organization ‘Improve Norwich Now’ is helping those...
Local shops adapt to supply chain issues for Small Business Saturday