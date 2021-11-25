Kansas defeats North Texas in ESPN Events Invitational

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ochai Agbaji scored a game-high 18 points for Kansas in the Jayhawks’ 71-59 win over North Texas Thursday afternoon in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.

Fourth-ranked KU advances to Friday’s second round, where it will face Dayton. The championship game of the eight-team tournament is Sunday afternoon.

Agbaji, the nation’s leading scorer at 26.3 points per game, didn’t quite reach his average. But he made 6 of 12 shots and 2 of 3 three-pointers to lead three Jayhawks in double figures.

Christian Braun scored 16 and Remy Martin 15 for Kansas, which improved to 4-0. Martin led the Jayhawks with eight rebounds and four assists. Jalen Wilson, playing his first game this season after a three-game suspension for DUI, scored seven points in a reserve role.

