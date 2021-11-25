Advertisement

Kansas defeats North Texas in ESPN Events Invitational

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, left, drives to the basket in front of North Texas forward Thomas...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, left, drives to the basket in front of North Texas forward Thomas Bell during the first half of a NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Jacob M. Langston)(Jacob M. Langston | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ochai Agbaji scored a game-high 18 points for Kansas in the Jayhawks’ 71-59 win over North Texas Thursday afternoon in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.

Fourth-ranked KU advances to Friday’s second round, where it will face Dayton. The championship game of the eight-team tournament is Sunday afternoon.

Agbaji, the nation’s leading scorer at 26.3 points per game, didn’t quite reach his average. But he made 6 of 12 shots and 2 of 3 three-pointers to lead three Jayhawks in double figures.

Christian Braun scored 16 and Remy Martin 15 for Kansas, which improved to 4-0. Martin led the Jayhawks with eight rebounds and four assists. Jalen Wilson, playing his first game this season after a three-game suspension for DUI, scored seven points in a reserve role.

