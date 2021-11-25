Local shops adapt to supply chain issues for Small Business Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The big shopping weekend following Thanksgiving includes Small Business Saturday where shoppers are encouraged to buy gifts from locally-owned shops and businesses, taking a break from the big box stores and nationwide companies.

While some larger corporations have been able to manage supply chain issues, many smaller shops expecting more business this weekend, had to act early to make sure they were stocked ahead of the holiday season. If you need help finding finding ways to shop small this Saturday, Visit Wichita has a guide to all the local stores.

“Whether you’re looking for holiday gift items or something for yourself, Wichita’s many eclectic shopping districts deliver big on unique gift items you can only find in Wichita. Pair your shopping excursion with a bite to eat from a nearby local eatery,” Visit Wichita said, encouraging shoppers to take part in Small Business Saturday.

American Express started Small Business Saturday in the midst of the recession in 2010. You can learn more about the annual day promoting small businesses here: AmericanExpress.com.

