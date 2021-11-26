Advertisement

Amzil hits jumper at buzzer, Dayton beats No. 4 Kansas 74-73

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson defends as Dayton guard Malachi Smith drives to the basket in the...
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson defends as Dayton guard Malachi Smith drives to the basket in the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Jacob M. Langston)(Jacob M. Langston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Mustapha Amzil hit a running jumper in the lane at the buzzer, and Dayton beat No. 4 Kansas 74-73. Kansas’ David McCormack blocked Malachi Smith’s layup with 3 seconds left. Amzil picked up the loose ball, and his shot went off the rim and backboard before going in. After Smith cut the deficit to 73-72 on a layup, McCormack was called for an offensive foul with 9 seconds to play.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moments leading up to a deadly crash in Norton County were captured on Facebook LIve.
Live video captures moments leading up to deadly crash in NW Kansas
Deadly crash in northeast Wichita
One dead, one hurt in northeast Wichita crash
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at supporters before boarding Air...
Former President Trump, first lady respond to Colby HS student’s handwritten letter
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
A Nov. 24 stop on I-35 in Osage County led to the seizure of 185 pounds of marijuana and a...
185 pounds of marijuana seized in Osage County traffic stop

Latest News

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs past Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (23)...
Johnson, Dicker lead Texas past Kansas State 22-17
Kansas forward David McCormack, left, and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji defend as Dayton forward...
No. 4 Kansas falls to Dayton on buzzer-beater
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, left, drives to the basket in front of North Texas forward Thomas...
Kansas defeats North Texas in ESPN Events Invitational
Illinois' Da'Monte Williams (20) drives under pressure from Kansas State's Mark Smith during...
No. 14 Illini hold off K-State 72-64 in Hall of Fame Classic