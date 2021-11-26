Advertisement

Bethel Life volunteers serve nearly 600 Thanksgiving meals

By Lily Wu
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bethel Life Center hosted a Community Thanksgiving event today.

Volunteers served nearly 600 Thanksgiving meals at the church and in the community.

“I just want to thank everybody for their help today, that without everybody’s help, prayers and support, this would not be possible,” said Cheri Lankford, Thanksgiving Outreach Coordinator for Bethel Life Center, near I-235 and Meridian.

Two of the roughly 150 volunteers were the Hoheisel brothers, who share why they are thankful this holiday season.

“Thankful for the individual acts of kindness. I’m thankful that I can still be surprised by seeing people step up and do the right thing in situations,” said Mike Hoheisel, who was recently elected to the Wichita City Council and will serve District 3 next year.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to be here today and to be able to serve my community, and, of course, my family and my friends,” said Nick Hoheisel, who has been serving southwest Wichita, as a state representative in the Kansas Legislature.

To learn more about Bethel Life Center, click here.

