Breezy and cooler Saturday

Highs in the 60s with gusty north winds
Forecast high temperatures Saturday.
Forecast high temperatures Saturday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that cooler weather is on the way Saturday behind a cold front that will bring gusty winds.

Temperatures at daybreak Saturday will start out in the mid 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. North winds will gust up around 25 mph at times.

Cooler air will continue to settle in on Sunday with mostly sunny skies once again. Highs will range from the mid 50s for central and eastern Kansas to the lower 60s for western Kansas.

A rapid warm up is expected on Monday as high temperatures will make it to near 70 degrees. Another cold front will bring highs back into the low to mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

With all of the cold fronts moving through Kansas, chances for moisture are low with no chance of rain or snow through much of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW 5-10. Low: 35

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Wind: NW/N 10-20; gusty. High: 66

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 31

Sun: High: 56 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 69 Low: 37 Sunny and warmer.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 39 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 64 Low: 36 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 68 Low: 41 Sunny.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 40 Increasing clouds; windy and cooler.

