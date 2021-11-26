Brothers set aside political differences, work together in service to community

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A community meal at Bethel Life Center Thursday again brought hundreds of people together for Thanksgiving. Among the approximate 150 volunteers for the charitable effort that served nearly 600 meals at the south Wichita church were two brothers who set aside political differences to make a difference.

Mike and Nick Hoheisel agree there’s plenty to be grateful for and on Thursday, they shared a feeling of being thankful to serve their community as volunteers. Despite disagreeing on many issues, they’re also thankful for one another.

Mike, a Democrat, recently won a seat to represent southeast Wichita on the city council. Since 2019, Nick, his younger brother, is a Republican who has been serving southwest Wichita as a representative in the Kansas legislature.

“I’m proud of my brother for standing up for his convictions and running and wanting to be a voice and a positive impact for the community, Nick said.

Mike said he’s also proud of Nick.

“I’m proud that he stands up for something and he has done good things in the legislature that I can actually get behind as well,” Mike said.

The brothers can joke around about their differences, and they know when to stop.

“We get about five minutes before our family shuts us down and shoo us into another room,” Mike said. “So if you’ve got to talk politics, do it for a short period of time and let it go, and joy enjoy family.”

“Save the politics for dessert,” Nick added.

They offer sound pieces of advice for getting along.

“Look for common links and remember, when you’re having disagreements about issues, just the actual humanity in the person across from you,” Mike said.

Nick said it’s important to focus on things you can agree on.

“Find those things, work on those things, and where you do disagree, disagree respectfully and civilly,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.