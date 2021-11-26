Johnson, Dicker lead Texas past Kansas State 22-17

AUSTIN (AP) - Junior Roschon Johnson ran for a career-best 179 yards, Cameron Dicker kicked three field goals, and Texas summoned some uncommonly strong defense to beat Kansas State 22-17. Texas ended the regular season by snapping a six-game losing streak, its longest since 1956. Johnson, who arrived at Texas as a quarterback but quickly converted to running back, carried 31 times. He ran for a 9-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn, raised in the Austin suburb Round Rock, staged a good show for the family and friends who came to watch him, rushing for 143 yards and a TD.

