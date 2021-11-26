Advertisement

Johnson, Dicker lead Texas past Kansas State 22-17

Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs past Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (23)...
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs past Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (23) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (AP) - Junior Roschon Johnson ran for a career-best 179 yards, Cameron Dicker kicked three field goals, and Texas summoned some uncommonly strong defense to beat Kansas State 22-17. Texas ended the regular season by snapping a six-game losing streak, its longest since 1956. Johnson, who arrived at Texas as a quarterback but quickly converted to running back, carried 31 times. He ran for a 9-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn, raised in the Austin suburb Round Rock, staged a good show for the family and friends who came to watch him, rushing for 143 yards and a TD.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moments leading up to a deadly crash in Norton County were captured on Facebook LIve.
Live video captures moments leading up to deadly crash in NW Kansas
Deadly crash in northeast Wichita
One dead, one hurt in northeast Wichita crash
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at supporters before boarding Air...
Former President Trump, first lady respond to Colby HS student’s handwritten letter
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
A Nov. 24 stop on I-35 in Osage County led to the seizure of 185 pounds of marijuana and a...
185 pounds of marijuana seized in Osage County traffic stop

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson defends as Dayton guard Malachi Smith drives to the basket in the...
Amzil hits jumper at buzzer, Dayton beats No. 4 Kansas 74-73
Kansas forward David McCormack, left, and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji defend as Dayton forward...
No. 4 Kansas falls to Dayton on buzzer-beater
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, left, drives to the basket in front of North Texas forward Thomas...
Kansas defeats North Texas in ESPN Events Invitational
Illinois' Da'Monte Williams (20) drives under pressure from Kansas State's Mark Smith during...
No. 14 Illini hold off K-State 72-64 in Hall of Fame Classic