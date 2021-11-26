No. 4 Kansas falls to Dayton on buzzer-beater

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mustapha Amzil’s running, off-balance shot from near the free throw line bounced in at the final buzzer, and Dayton beat fourth-ranked Kansas 74-73 in the semifinals of the ESPN Events Classic in Orlando on Friday.

KU carried a one-point lead into the final seconds and appeared to have secured the victory when David McCormack blocked Malachi Smith’s shot with five seconds to go. But the rebound went to Azmil, who drove toward the lane before throwing up an arcing, one-handed shot as his momentum carried him in the opposite direction. The ball bounced high off the rim and dropped in to give the Jayhawks (4-1) their first loss of the season.

KU led by double digits in both halves, scoring 13 of the game’s first 15 points and leading 44-29 late in the first half. The Jayhawks still led by 10 about 2 1/2 minutes into the second half before Dayton began a furious rally, scoring 10 points in a row to make it 49-49. Dayton’s biggest lead was 68-61 with 6:30 to go.

Ochai Agbaji scored 24 points to lead the Jayhawks, whose starters scored all but 11 points. Christian Braun and Remy Martin scored 17 apiece.

