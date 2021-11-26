Advertisement

Oklahoma deputies seek missing woman who may be in Kansas

Deputies found Izabella Dunkelberger’s car abandoned Thursday morning in northern Oklahoma
Deputies in Osage County, Oklahoma, are searching for a missing woman.
Deputies in Osage County, Oklahoma, are searching for a missing woman.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Oklahoma deputies are searching for a missing woman who could be in Kansas. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the search for 27-year-old Izabella Dunkelberger. Deputies found her car abandoned in a field Thursday morning near Foraker, Oklahoma.

Deputies discovered her car hours after responding to a call where a woman was reportedly in mental distress. The woman matched Dunkelberger’s description, but deputies believed she had left the area by the time they arrived on scene.

Family members say Dunkelberger recently expressed plans to travel to Tulsa, Las Vegas, or the state of Kansas. She may be traveling with a dark gray cat.

If you have information on Dunkelberger’s whereabouts, call the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 287-3131.

