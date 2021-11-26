Oklahoma deputies seek missing woman who may be in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Oklahoma deputies are searching for a missing woman who could be in Kansas. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the search for 27-year-old Izabella Dunkelberger. Deputies found her car abandoned in a field Thursday morning near Foraker, Oklahoma.

Deputies discovered her car hours after responding to a call where a woman was reportedly in mental distress. The woman matched Dunkelberger’s description, but deputies believed she had left the area by the time they arrived on scene.

Family members say Dunkelberger recently expressed plans to travel to Tulsa, Las Vegas, or the state of Kansas. She may be traveling with a dark gray cat.

If you have information on Dunkelberger’s whereabouts, call the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 287-3131.

