Sunny and mild weekend weather ahead

Temperatures approaching record highs
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Black Friday shoppers will need to bundle up this morning, but temperatures look to climb above freezing by  8 am. We will make it into the 50s by lunch with highs this afternoon reaching the low to mid 60s. We hold onto sunshine and mild weather this weekend with 60s holding for Saturday and a mild 50 degree day for Sunday.

This warm and dry trend does look to hold through the end of November/beginning of December. Temperatures next week could flirt with records for multiple days as we warm into the upper 60s and low 70s across the state.

Looking for winter? We are tracking the possibility of a pattern change as we head into the first weekend of December.

