‘Turkey Ride’ delivers Thanksgiving meals to those in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the past five Thanksgivings Lyla Bybee, who goes by Naughty Nana, and her team of motorcyclists have been delivering meals to those who need it the most. 80-year-old Nana thought to start the Turkey Ride after the passing of her husband.

“I found myself with no big family dinner, nobody to cook for,” said Nana.

As a motorcyclist herself, Nana found the best way to do so along with her friends. She started the Turkey ride where she and her friends would ride their motorcycles around town giving meals to those in need that she knew. Lyla’s daughter, Jennifer Hooten, says, her mother makes sure everyone is full on this holiday.

“You don’t go through Thanksgiving hungry at her house. Period,” said Jennifer.

She and her team got up at 8 a.m. to start preparing the meals and bagging them up. Nana said she made sure that the bags were full of goodies

Nana explained, “it’s all homemade and we have turkey and dressing, green beans, mash potatoes with gravy, and then we have homemade chicken and noodles, pie. Just like you were going to grandma’s!”

They say their only goal is to put smiles on the faces of people who might not have the means to celebrate.

In previous years, Nana would just go to those she heard needed help but this year she wanted to also give to those close to her. She reached out to her friends and her co-workers and made sure they had warm meals.

Marry Dickens, an Avis co-worker of Nana’s, said, “I am really appreciative of it and thankful.”

In total, they gave out 86 meals and stopped at 20 locations around town.

Naughty Nana said, “when we pull up to a house and people know we’re coming on a motorcycle and they open their front door and we’re spread from one neighbor to another, they cry they hug us. It’s just so heartwarming to all of us.”

