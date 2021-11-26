Advertisement

Two dead after vehicle collides with train in eastern Kansas

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING HILL, Kan. (AP) - Two people are dead after a vehicle was struck by a train in a rural area of eastern Kansas.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in Miami County, south of the Kansas City area. Police at the scene said the vehicle and part of the train erupted in fire after the impact. Both people killed were in the car. No one on the train was injured.

Police are trying to determine why the car was on the train track when it was struck. Police say it did not appear that the vehicle malfunctioned. Identities of the victims have not been released.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moments leading up to a deadly crash in Norton County were captured on Facebook LIve.
Live video captures moments leading up to deadly crash in NW Kansas
Deadly crash in northeast Wichita
One dead, one hurt in northeast Wichita crash
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at supporters before boarding Air...
Former President Trump, first lady respond to Colby HS student’s handwritten letter
A Nov. 24 stop on I-35 in Osage County led to the seizure of 185 pounds of marijuana and a...
185 pounds of marijuana seized in Osage County traffic stop
Martha Sanchez issues a reminder not to leave valuables in your car, even if parked at home.
Woman shares story as reminder to not leave valuables in car

Latest News

Deadly crash in northeast Wichita
One dead, one hurt in northeast Wichita crash
Deputies in Osage County, Oklahoma, are searching for a missing woman.
Oklahoma deputies seek missing woman who may be in Kansas
Turkey Ride's 5th annual ride. Naughty Nana doubles the meal she delivered.
‘Turkey Ride’ delivers Thanksgiving meals to those in need
Bethel Life Center Thanksgiving Day 2021
Bethel Life volunteers serve nearly 600 Thanksgiving meals