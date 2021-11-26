Advertisement

Wellington man dies from injuries after being hit by car on Highway 160

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 65-year-old Wellington man died from his injuries after a car hit him early Friday morning, Nov. 26, in Wellington.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the car hitting the man at 1400 E. 16th Street, in Wellington, or US Highway 160, milepost 296.

In the crash, reported at 6:30 a.m., the KHP reports a 2015 Dodge Challenger was traveling east on the inside lane of US Highway 160 within milepost 296, when it hit a man running from north to south.

The KHP identified the man killed as Chuck E. Flynn, of Wellington.

The driver of the Challenger and two passengers were not seriously injured.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moments leading up to a deadly crash in Norton County were captured on Facebook LIve.
Live video captures moments leading up to deadly crash in NW Kansas
Deadly crash in northeast Wichita
One dead, one hurt in northeast Wichita crash
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at supporters before boarding Air...
Former President Trump, first lady respond to Colby HS student’s handwritten letter
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
A Nov. 24 stop on I-35 in Osage County led to the seizure of 185 pounds of marijuana and a...
185 pounds of marijuana seized in Osage County traffic stop

Latest News

Kansas Proud
Bethel Life Center provides Thanksgiving meal for community
Two people were killed Thursday after the car they were in was struck by a train in Miami Co.
Two dead after vehicle collides with train in eastern Kansas
Deadly crash in northeast Wichita
One dead, one hurt in northeast Wichita crash
Deputies in Osage County, Oklahoma, are searching for a missing woman.
Oklahoma deputies seek missing woman who may be in Kansas