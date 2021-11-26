Wellington man dies from injuries after being hit by car on Highway 160

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 65-year-old Wellington man died from his injuries after a car hit him early Friday morning, Nov. 26, in Wellington.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the car hitting the man at 1400 E. 16th Street, in Wellington, or US Highway 160, milepost 296.

In the crash, reported at 6:30 a.m., the KHP reports a 2015 Dodge Challenger was traveling east on the inside lane of US Highway 160 within milepost 296, when it hit a man running from north to south.

The KHP identified the man killed as Chuck E. Flynn, of Wellington.

The driver of the Challenger and two passengers were not seriously injured.

