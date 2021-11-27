Cooler Sunday with lighter winds

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Sunday will be cooler with lighter winds before much warmer weather returns Monday.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures falling back below freezing in the mid 20s to around 30.

Afternoon highs will range from the mid 50s over central Kansas to the mid 60s over far western Kansas. Lighter winds are expected for central Kansas, but a southwest breeze will turn gusty for western Kansas.

A rapid warm up is expected Monday as high temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s during the afternoon with sunshine and light winds.

Above average temperatures will continue for the remainder of the week with highs in the 60s and 70s. There are some signs that cooler weather will return by next weekend.

With the warmer weather pattern, chances for rain are very low for the next several days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 31

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Cooler. Wind: N/SW 5-10. High: 56

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: SW 5-15. Low: 36

Mon: High: 72 Sunny and warmer.

Tue: High: 65 Low: 39 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 66 Low: 38 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 71 Low: 41 Sunny.

Fri: High: 62 Low: 41 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 34 Mostly sunny.

