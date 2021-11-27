Advertisement

Etienne, Udeze catapult Wichita State over Missouri 61-55

Wichita State's Tyson Etienne, left, celebrates a basket with teammate Craig Porter Jr., right,...
Wichita State's Tyson Etienne, left, celebrates a basket with teammate Craig Porter Jr., right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Tyson Etienne scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Morris Udeze netted 11 of his 15 points after intermission to help Wichita State fend off Missouri 61-55. Etienne sank 7 of 17 shots from the floor for the Shockers (5-1), hitting 5 of 9 in the final 20 minutes. Udeze hit 6 of 8 shots overall - 5 of 6 after the break. Amari Davis led the Tigers (3-3) with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting.

The Shockers, now 5-1, will next be in action Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Oklahoma State. They then return to Wichita to face another Big 12 opponent, Kansas State, next Sunday, Dec. 5, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moments leading up to a deadly crash in Norton County were captured on Facebook LIve.
Live video captures moments leading up to deadly crash in NW Kansas
Deadly crash in northeast Wichita
Man dead, woman hurt in northeast Wichita crash
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at supporters before boarding Air...
Former President Trump, first lady respond to Colby HS student’s handwritten letter
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
A Nov. 24 stop on I-35 in Osage County led to the seizure of 185 pounds of marijuana and a...
185 pounds of marijuana seized in Osage County traffic stop

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson defends as Dayton guard Malachi Smith drives to the basket in the...
Amzil hits jumper at buzzer, Dayton beats No. 4 Kansas 74-73
Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) runs past Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (23)...
Johnson, Dicker lead Texas past Kansas State 22-17
Kansas forward David McCormack, left, and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji defend as Dayton forward...
No. 4 Kansas falls to Dayton on buzzer-beater
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, left, drives to the basket in front of North Texas forward Thomas...
Kansas defeats North Texas in ESPN Events Invitational