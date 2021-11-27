Etienne, Udeze catapult Wichita State over Missouri 61-55

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Tyson Etienne scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Morris Udeze netted 11 of his 15 points after intermission to help Wichita State fend off Missouri 61-55. Etienne sank 7 of 17 shots from the floor for the Shockers (5-1), hitting 5 of 9 in the final 20 minutes. Udeze hit 6 of 8 shots overall - 5 of 6 after the break. Amari Davis led the Tigers (3-3) with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting.

The Shockers, now 5-1, will next be in action Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Oklahoma State. They then return to Wichita to face another Big 12 opponent, Kansas State, next Sunday, Dec. 5, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

