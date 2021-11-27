Advertisement

Fully-vaccinated Newton man discusses experience as ‘breakthrough case’

Jeff Graber discussed his experienced as a breakthrough case, battling COVID-19 after being...
Jeff Graber discussed his experienced as a breakthrough case, battling COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.
By Anna Auld
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We continue to see an upward trend of local COVID-19 cases with the positive percentage rate in Sedgwick County up to 6.8 percent. That figure s up from a little more than 5 percent at the start of November and comes as people are gathering for the holidays. If you are eligible to get your COOVID-19 booster, health experts urge you to get it.

The key is to limit the likelihood of being hospitalized with the virus. Eyewitness News on Friday, Nov. 26, spoke with a fully-vaccinated Newton man who shared his experience of recently battling COVID-19. While enduring several days of not feeling well, he credits his decision to get vaccinated for keeping a bad situation from winding up worse.

Jeffrey Graber and his family of five had to spend Thanksgiving by themselves at home after Graber and his children tested positive for COVID-19.

“I thought I had a head cold. I was vaccinated in the spring,” Graber said.

Graber is considered a breakthrough case. HE said he was scheduled to get his COVID booster just days after testing positive. His children were also scheduled to get their COVID-19 vaccines.”

“I’m just thankful that I was (vaccinated) because I would consider this a moderate case,” Graber said.

Health experts also expect testing to ramp up over the holidays. Graber said despite having some natural immunity, he’s still planning to get his booster when his doctor gives him the green light.

“When I started all this last year, we said we would follow science, we will believe in science,” he said. “It’s become a hot topic, I get that. But to me, the benefits far outweigh the risks.”

