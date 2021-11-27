Advertisement

At least 1 injured in shooting at mall in Tacoma, Washington

Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said at least one person was struck and injured at the Tacoma Mall.

The News Tribune reports people called 911 just after 7 p.m. Friday to say multiple shots were fired.

Hundreds of shoppers sheltered in place or hid inside stores, which immediately went into lockdown.

More than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Pierce County, Lakewood, Puyallup and the Washington State Patrol are on scene.

The Tacoma Mall is the city’s largest shopping mall, with more than 100 stores.

