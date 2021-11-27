Advertisement

Nashville police: 3 dead, 4 wounded in apartment shooting

Police say a shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others...
Police say a shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others wounded.(WSMV via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a shooting in a Tennessee apartment has left three people dead and four others wounded.

Authorities say the shooting occurred Friday night in an apartment in Nashville.

Three young men were pronounced dead at the scene and four other people sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment and two guns have been recovered.

Authorities had no initial word on suspects.

The names and ages of the victims were not immediately released and the shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Fire Department crews respond to a fire at the Broadview and Chelsea apartment complex...
1 critically injured, residents displaced by NE Wichita apartment fire
Jeff Graber discussed his experienced as a breakthrough case, battling COVID-19 after being...
Fully-vaccinated Newton man discusses experience as ‘breakthrough case’
Deadly crash in northeast Wichita
Man dead, woman hurt in northeast Wichita crash
Two people were killed Thursday after the car they were in was struck by a train in Miami Co.
Two dead after vehicle collides with train in eastern Kansas
generic
Wellington man dies from injuries after being hit by car on Highway 160

Latest News

Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.
1 injured in Black Friday shooting at Washington state mall
Hall of Fame inductee Curley Culp speaks during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall...
Hall of Fame defensive lineman Curley Culp dies at 75
Kevin Strickland, 62, managed a smile while talking to the media after his release from prison,...
Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later